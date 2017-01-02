Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $295,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amico Catherine D sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $525,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,998,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 5.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 28.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 518.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) opened at 57.20 on Wednesday. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.32 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

