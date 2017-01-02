MMA Capital Management, LLC (MMAC) Insider Acquires $15,623.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $15,623.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,218.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MMA Capital Management, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) opened at 19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. MMA Capital Management, LLC has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

