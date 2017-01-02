MKM Partners Raises Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Price Target to $34.00

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPC. Standpoint Research lowered Tutor Perini Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sidoti lowered Tutor Perini Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Tutor Perini Corporation from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) opened at 28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.68. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Tutor Perini Corporation had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $215,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation by 4,055.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after buying an additional 2,067,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation during the second quarter worth $10,627,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation during the third quarter worth $8,919,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation during the second quarter worth $8,963,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation during the second quarter worth $8,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation, formerly Perini Corporation, is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies. The Company operates through three segments. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure.

