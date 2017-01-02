Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43,819,000 Stake in Realty Income Corporation (O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Realty Income Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Realty Income Corporation by 15.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Realty Income Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Corporation by 111.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) traded up 1.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. 2,024,048 shares of the company were exchanged. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Realty Income Corporation had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company earned $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Realty Income Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr lowered shares of Realty Income Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income Corporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wunderlich cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income Corporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

About Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

