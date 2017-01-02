Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39,447,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. First Niagara Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 353.7% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.19. 1,409,032 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 68.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39,447,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-39447000-position-in-amerisourcebergen-corporation-holding-co-abc/1138096.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Avondale Partners raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company also provides data and other services to its manufacturing customers. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.