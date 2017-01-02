Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) traded down 0.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $418.56. 124,183 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.01. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $291.33 and a one year high of $434.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.23. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business earned $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post $14.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.14.

In related news, Director Francis A. Contino sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.08, for a total value of $299,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,906.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.01, for a total value of $133,967.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,528.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company is a provider of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company is also a provider of analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes.

