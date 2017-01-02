Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) remained flat at $17.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 186,743 shares. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $745.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Chairman John A. Kraeutler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 316,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,096.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vecheslav A. Elagin sold 7,883 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $136,375.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 16.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 31.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc (Meridian) is an integrated life science company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling and distribution of clinical diagnostic test kits, for certain gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases; the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/ quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers, and the contract development and manufacture of proteins and other biologicals under cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) conditions for use by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in research for new drugs and vaccines.

