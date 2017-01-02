Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives $88.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.52.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.55 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth $429,674,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 356.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,508,000 after buying an additional 3,128,250 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4,597.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,419,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,954,000 after buying an additional 2,367,871 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth $198,656,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the second quarter worth $168,956,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 71.23 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

