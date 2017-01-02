McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Position Reduced by Standard Life Investments LTD

Standard Life Investments LTD lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 335,271 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $127,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 121.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The firm earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

