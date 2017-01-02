McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Despite the weak commodity pricing environment, McDermott International has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates handily in each of the last eight quarters. This energy-focused engineering and construction firm has embarked on a major cost savings initiative to shore up its finances and turn around. Among other positives, McDermott received a large number of new contacts of late, thus adding to its already robust backlog. We also believe MDR's broad product portfolio insulates the operations to a large extent. Still, with a considerable portion of MDR’s current backlog assosiated with offshore operations, it remains susceptible to the pricing weakness that has affected the offshore drilling industry as well as the energy sector at large. Consequently, until the external environment challenges subside, we see limited upside for MDR shares.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDR. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Howard Weil lowered shares of McDermott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of McDermott International from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 2,799,361 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 1.51. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.05 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDermott International by 1,569.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 2,599,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in McDermott International by 202.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,103,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 2,078,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McDermott International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,007,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 1,776,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDermott International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,451,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,029,000 after buying an additional 1,450,012 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

