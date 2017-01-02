Materialise NV (MTLS) Downgraded by TheStreet to Hold

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTLS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materialise NV from $6.58 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) opened at 7.68 on Tuesday. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Materialise NV stock. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Materialise NV were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise NV

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company engaged in the field of additive manufacturing, known as three dimensional (3D) printing. The Company specializes in 3D printing software and services for various industries, such as: healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art & design, as well as consumer goods.

