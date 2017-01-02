Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stake Held by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,993 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,884,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 382,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,723 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 69.11% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.23 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 48,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $5,083,551.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,157,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,202,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $258,916.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,704.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

