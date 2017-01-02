Masimo Corporation (MASI) Stake Decreased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Masimo Corporation by 94.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo Corporation by 45,388.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $3,955,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Masimo Corporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) remained flat at $67.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 204,775 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.02. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm earned $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. Masimo Corporation had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Masimo Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Paul Jansen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $141,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 104,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $6,530,254.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,137.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

