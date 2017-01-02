Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation during the third quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 28.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation during the second quarter worth $231,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) remained flat at $72.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,755 shares. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Liberty Broadband Corporation news, Director John C. Malone sold 115,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $8,075,106.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,002,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,805,890.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Baer sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $135,317.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,147.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

