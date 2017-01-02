Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3,085,000 Position in Invesco PLC (IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PLC were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 111.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 11.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 76.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 38.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) traded up 0.80% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. 2,170,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco PLC has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco PLC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 17.36%. Invesco PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco PLC will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Invesco PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invesco PLC in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Invesco PLC from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Karen Dunn Kelley sold 157,615 shares of Invesco PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $4,974,329.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $4,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,919.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent global investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It operates in the investment management segment.

