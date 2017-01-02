Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wunderlich began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) remained flat at $8.54 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,392 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The stock’s market cap is $68.52 million. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director Henry Ellis bought 7,600 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia bought 3,478,261 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.30% of Lonestar Resources US as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

