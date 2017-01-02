Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given a GBX 52 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 52 ($0.64) target price on Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup Inc. reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 59 ($0.72) in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Investec decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 66.21 ($0.81).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 62.51 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.51. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 38.01 billion.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £1,902.78 ($2,337.57).

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

