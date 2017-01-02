LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on LKQ Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Corporation during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation by 251.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at 30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.54. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. LKQ Corporation had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a global distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories. The company distributes a range of products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, and recycled collision and mechanical products.

