LJ TRUST Co LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

LJ TRUST Co LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. McDonald’s Corporation comprises approximately 0.5% of LJ TRUST Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LJ TRUST Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Inverness LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 696.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 132,436 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 149.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.72. 3,574,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The company earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.96 to $110.33 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

