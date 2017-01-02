Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Receives $109.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 17,600 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 750 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $71,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,294.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 180.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) opened at 96.83 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post $7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

