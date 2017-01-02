LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (LNEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (NASDAQ:LNEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Linde Group is an engineering company which supplies industrial, process and specialty gases worldwide. The Company’s core operating segments consist of the gases and engineering division. The main gases produced by the Company are acetylene, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen, shielding gases for welding applications, noble gases, calibration gas mixtures, high-purity gases and gas mixtures. It also supplies welding and safety products. Lindes’s pharmaceutical and medical gas products and services find their use in clinical care, emergency care, and ventilation therapy and hospital infrastructure. The engineering division focuses on plant engineering for the production of hydrogen and synthesis gas, oxygen and olefins as well as plants for natural gas treatment. The Company’s non core division the gist division operates in a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors including grocery, retail, electronics and gas. . The Linde Group is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. upgraded LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (NASDAQ:LNEGY) opened at 16.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

