Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, Director David H. Gunning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,562.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $984,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) remained flat at $76.67 on Monday. 249,136 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business earned $567 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.04 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

