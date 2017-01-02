LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Point Health well poised to grow over the long term given a number of acquisitions made over the past few years that gives it a strong foothold in the industry. A number of divestures made in recent years have also helped the company focus on growth areas. Its strong balance sheet and consistent increase in operating cash flow enables it to use funds for share buybacks and acquisitions. However, the possibility of Trump repealing ObamaCare, increasing bad debts, expenses rising faster than revenue growth are some of the headwinds faced by the company. Year till date the share price performance of the company has lacked luster. The shares of the company tanked by 21.7% performing poorly compared with the Zacks categorized Medical Hospital industry decline of 10% over the same time period.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPNT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation downgraded LifePoint Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Avondale Partners downgraded LifePoint Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LifePoint Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) opened at 56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, formerly LifePoint Hospitals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. The Company operates through healthcare services segment. The Company operates over 70 hospital campuses in over 20 states, having a total of over 8,240 licensed beds.

