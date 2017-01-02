Shares of LifeLock, Inc. (NYSE:LOCK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOCK. Deutsche Bank AG cut LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LifeLock, Inc. (LOCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/lifelock-inc-lock-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages/1138196.html.

In other news, insider Richard Todd Davis sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $280,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LifeLock by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LifeLock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeLock by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in LifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in LifeLock by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK) remained flat at $23.92 during trading on Monday. 720,479 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 1.35. LifeLock has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.44 million. LifeLock had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeLock will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeLock Company Profile

LifeLock, Inc provides proactive identity theft protection services for consumers and consumer risk management services for enterprises. The Company monitors certain identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. It operates in two segments: consumer segment and an enterprise segment.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeLock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeLock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.