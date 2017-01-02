Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 265.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 80.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 386,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 208,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 346,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded up 1.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. 900,431 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business earned $190.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

