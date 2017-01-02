Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The launch of DOCSIS 3.1 network services, the joint venture with Vodafone in the Netherlands, the acquisition of UTV Ireland TV stations from ITV, the takeover of Cable & Wireless are expected to drive growth at Liberty Global. These merger and acquisitions plans of the company look impressive. However, shares of Liberty Global have underperformed the Zacks categorized ‘Cable TV' on a year-to-date basis, thanks to multiple headwinds that have hurt the stock this year. Moreover, Liberty Global’s predominant operation in Europe is a major concern because of the prevalence of recessionary pressure, debt crisis and low per capita income in several European countries. Further, stiff competition in the video, broadband, fixed-line telephony and mobile services business, foreign exchange rate risks and integration risks remain major dampeners.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Liberty Global PLC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wunderlich dropped their price objective on Liberty Global PLC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) opened at 30.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $27.72 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

In other Liberty Global PLC news, EVP Bryan H. Hall bought 5,900 shares of Liberty Global PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $118,177.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,282.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Global PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,989,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,657,000 after buying an additional 795,282 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 12,892,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,663,000 after buying an additional 345,871 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 25.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,385,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,329,000 after buying an additional 423,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,623,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,305,000 after buying an additional 663,403 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

