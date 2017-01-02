Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $4,616,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $3,587,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $3,370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 616,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) remained flat at $15.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,826 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company earned $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, insider Lester A. Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $159,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Chou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,363.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

