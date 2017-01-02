Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $143,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 89.9% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,362,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,480,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. 644,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company’s market cap is $447.82 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

