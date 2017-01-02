Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 6,925 Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation accounts for about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $51,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.10% on Monday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,471 shares. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $222.19 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -540.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

