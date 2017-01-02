Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s Corporation were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,854,000 after buying an additional 129,429 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,330,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,894,000 after buying an additional 410,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,342,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,465,000 after buying an additional 81,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,864,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,383,000 after buying an additional 114,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 29.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,410,000 after buying an additional 906,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,112 shares. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. Kohl’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Buckingham Research cut Kohl’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s Corporation from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s Corporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

In related news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of Kohl’s Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $1,434,776.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of Kohl’s Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,969,221.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

