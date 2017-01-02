Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned 0.10% of Knight Transportation worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Knight Transportation by 0.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 716,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Knight Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 156,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Knight Transportation by 57.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) traded down 0.90% on Monday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 407,602 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. Knight Transportation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Knight Transportation had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Knight Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight Transportation, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Knight Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Knight Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Knight Transportation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Knight Transportation from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Knight Equity started coverage on Knight Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

About Knight Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. The Company operates primarily in the United States with minor operations in Canada and Mexico.

