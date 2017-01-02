King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $20,048,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,886 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) remained flat at $89.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. 674,047 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The cloud computing company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business earned $841.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 19,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $1,706,191.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,908.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Henshall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc develops and sells products and services that enable delivery of applications and data over public, private or hybrid clouds or networks, to virtually any type of device. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Service Provider, and Mobility Apps. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider segment consists of Workspace Services and Delivery Networking products.

