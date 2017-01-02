KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Vetr cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.46 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.11. Wal-Mart Stores has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/keycorp-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt/1137773.html.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.