Kansas City Southern (KSU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 84.85 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $261,621,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,267.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 413,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,298,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,209,000 after buying an additional 377,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 367,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,489,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

