Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Shares Bought by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation were worth $34,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 281,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,359,000 after buying an additional 82,626 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 64.2% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 196,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 61,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) remained flat at $77.69 during trading on Monday. 103,066 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $96.06.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company earned $321 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, VP John Barneson sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $197,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is engaged in the production of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The Company manufactures aluminum plate and sheet, and extruded and drawn products, primarily used in aerospace/high strength, automotive, general engineering and other industrial end market applications.

