JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 585,246 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 58,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. 1,995,605 shares of the company were exchanged. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business earned $943 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 733.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Neil Chatfield sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $31,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eileen Sweeney sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $134,739.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

