CrestPoint Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $103,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 221.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.24% on Monday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,734 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-decreased-by-crestpoint-capital-management-llc/1138424.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.13 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.81.

In other news, Director Charles Prince bought 875 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.