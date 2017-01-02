JMP Securities Reiterates Underperform Rating for NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Summit Redstone raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.73 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.49. NetApp has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.09%.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,690.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $9,764,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 49.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 87,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

