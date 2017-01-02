Jefferies Group Reiterates $43.00 Price Target for Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $45.34 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.57.
Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) opened at 41.46 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.
Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.
In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 6.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 359,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 89.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 673,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.