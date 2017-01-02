Jefferies Group Downgrades Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANTH) to Hold

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) opened at 0.6491 on Thursday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock’s market cap is $27.23 million.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.23. Anthera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,273.45% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. Equities analysts expect that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

