JD.com, Inc. (JD) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JD. Vetr downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at 25.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. JD.com has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in JD.com by 132.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,282,000 after buying an additional 646,800 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,935,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,328,000 after buying an additional 584,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 79.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

