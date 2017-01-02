Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,140 shares. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd bought 10,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

