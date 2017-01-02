Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.51 ($2.61).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($2.92) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Independent Research GmbH set a €2.50 ($2.60) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.02) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC set a €2.55 ($2.66) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €1.90 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded up 0.907% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €2.448. 57,039,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 1-year low of €1.52 and a 1-year high of €3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of €40.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.26 and its 200 day moving average is €2.05.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.
