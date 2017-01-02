Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.51 ($2.61).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($2.92) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Independent Research GmbH set a €2.50 ($2.60) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.02) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC set a €2.55 ($2.66) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €1.90 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded up 0.907% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €2.448. 57,039,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 1-year low of €1.52 and a 1-year high of €3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of €40.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.26 and its 200 day moving average is €2.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/intesa-sanpaolo-spa-isp-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1138207.html.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.