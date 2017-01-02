Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISNPY shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) opened at 15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.51. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.

