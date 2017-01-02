Intersil Corporation (ISIL) Receives $19.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intersil Corporation (NASDAQ:ISIL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Intersil Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intersil Corporation from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Intersil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Intersil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Sunil Gupta sold 31,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $692,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Intersil Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersil Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intersil Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,048,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intersil Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersil Corporation by 76.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersil Corporation (NASDAQ:ISIL) opened at 22.30 on Friday. Intersil Corporation has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Intersil Corporation (NASDAQ:ISIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Intersil Corporation had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersil Corporation will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersil Corporation

Intersil Corporation is engaged in designing and developing power management and precision analog integrated circuits (IC). The Company provides power management and precision analog technology for applications in the infrastructure, industrial, automotive, military, aerospace, computing, and consumer markets.

