International Paper Company (IP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in International Paper Company were worth $229,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in International Paper Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Paper Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in International Paper Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) opened at 53.06 on Monday. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. International Paper Company had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from International Paper Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. International Paper Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. boosted their target price on shares of International Paper Company from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr raised shares of International Paper Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.66 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of International Paper Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, insider Tommy S. Joseph sold 11,700 shares of International Paper Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $571,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 4,871 shares of International Paper Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $260,452.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper Company

International Paper Company (International Paper) is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company operates in three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

