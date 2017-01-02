Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iAB Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) remained flat at $115.35 during midday trading on Monday. 898,599 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business earned $842 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. CME Group had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $2.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/intermede-investment-partners-ltd-raises-stake-in-cme-group-inc-cme/1138098.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets set a $92.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In related news, insider Bryan T. Durkin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $1,956,077.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,380,856.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a provider of products across all major asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals. The Company’s products include both exchange-traded and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The Company connects buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.