Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases 4,864 Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) comprises 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.7% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 10.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 258,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 15.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 109.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 78,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,657 shares. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm earned $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases 4,864 Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/intermede-investment-partners-ltd-purchases-4864-shares-of-tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx/1138117.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

In other TJX Companies, Inc. (The) news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $533,131.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies, Inc. (The)

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.