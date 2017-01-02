Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 89.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) remained flat at $40.44 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 130,417 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a provider of hardware, software, Cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company consults, designs, implements and manages integrated information technology (IT) solutions for its clients. These solutions include services and products designed to support networking, collaboration, storage, security, Cloud, mobility, converged infrastructure and other advanced technologies.

