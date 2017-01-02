Insider Selling: Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) VP Sells $31,226.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $31,226.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) opened at 25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Surmodics had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 300.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Surmodics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company is focused on to transform its medical device business from being a provider of coating technologies to offering whole product solutions to medical device customers.

